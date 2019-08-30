When you think of Airports, Lowriders aren’t usually what come to mind. That is unless you plan on visiting the Albuquerque International Sunport over the next year. Max Baptiste is the art curator for the Sunport and grew up in northern New Mexico. The lowriding culture in northern NM is very strong and Max wants to share that with the world. Working with the New Mexico History Museum he brought part of their exhibit Lowriders, Hoppers and Hot Rods to the Airport for everyone to enjoy. When Travelers enter the main concourse, they get to see artwork along with Lowriders, Motorcycles, Pedal cars and Bicycles that show off our lowriding love. Max wants to bring a positive light to the lowriding community and the people behind it. This is the first exhibit of kind. The exhibit is set to run for a year and the vehicles will be switched out about every three months. So if you are in Albuquerque visiting make sure you check out this one of a kind Exhibit. Special Thanks to Artemis promotions for helping arrange the vehicles for the exhibit.