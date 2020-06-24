The annual Lowrider Superior Car Show & Fiesta isn’t something you’d expect to find in the small town of Superior, Arizona. Nestled between the Majestic Apache Leap and Picket Post Mountains, the small copper mining town’s sleepy Main Street was transformed into Lowrider Boulevard with over 400 custom and classic rides shinning from bumper to bumper in the Arizona desert Sun!

The Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church has been holding their annual festival for over one hundred years while celebrating Hispanic heritage and this happens to be the towns most popular fund raiser as well. Though the fiestas were a great way to celebrate, adding the car show aspect and scene years prior has brought more people from afar, creating the town’s largest annual event.

Society Car Club Celebrates 3 Decades:

Society C.C. 30th anniversary

Society Car Club Members Joe and Patti Castaneda organized and helped promote the show to get it to where it’s currently at, and though Joe is no longer with us due to his passing, Society Car Club members continue to fulfill Joe’s dream of producing the biggest car show in one of Arizona’s smallest towns.

Car clubs and independents traveled from near and far as New Mexico and California were also welcomed in their support of one of the friendliest events in Arizona. There was grilling and entertainment all day long and everyone enjoyed the Fiesta and car culture brotherhood at the historic mining town. We hope to see you come out and enjoy the festival and show experience next year!