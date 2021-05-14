The Lowrider Colorado Springs Super Show is just two months away! There will be hundreds of custom and classic cars on display at this Lowrider sanctioned experience which is an indoor and outdoor event with a festival atmosphere that includes a live concert and hop. It’s time to finally get out there and enjoy the custom classic styles of lowrider cars, trucks, bombs, and bikes, combined with the music and food that is the lowrider culture of Colorado!

THE LOWRIDER COLORADO SPRINGS SUPER SHOW

CONCERT & HOPPING CONTEST

INDOOR AND OUTDOOR FESTIVAL EVENT

SUNDAY JULY 11, 2021 – 10am to 5pm

COLORADO SPRINGS EVENT CENTER

LIVE IN CONCERT

CLUB NOEVEAU – 69 BOYZ DAZZ BAND- MIKE JONES

“Lean On Me” “Tootsee Roll” “Let It Whip”

Location: Colorado Springs Event Center 3960 PALMER PARK, COLORADO SPRINGS 80909

This Super Event is Sponsored by Prep-Rite Coatings & Contracting along with Tru Family Hydraulics

For any and all Information regarding vehicle registration or vendor booths, please visit: lowrider.show