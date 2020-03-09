Rudy Ortiz of Lowrider Connection teamed up with The Crew car club to host a Lowrider Picnic in Bayonne, New Jersey. It’s no secret that the New Jersey lowrider community is tight knit and dedicated and what better way to celebrate that spirit than to host an event that feeds and fuels the passion? With that in mind, the collaboration chose 16th St. Park as their stomping grounds and packed it with hundreds of lowriders and enthusiastic guests.

In all, the day was filled with plenty of eye candy, good eats and music, and in the end, they created the ultimate get together that celebrated the camaraderie of the lowrider community.

By days end, the picnic ended with an awards ceremony and when the numbers were tallied, the highly anticipated event established itself as the most successful lowrider show New Jersey has ever seen. To end the day on another high note, large groups of lowriders then shot over to Times Square to help spread the lowrider love.