Even in his passing, Kita Lealao remains an icon in lowriding. He’s the people’s champ, will never be forgotten for his contributions, and on February 29, 2020, USO members from all around the world traveled to Sacramento to pay their final respects to their club founder.

“Before his passing, Kita had had one last wish, and that was he wanted as many members as possible to come and celebrate his life,” explains Chino (San Fernando Valley chapter). That said, the club honored his last wish and as they poured in from San Diego, Portland, Arizona and Colorado, they were joined by those who took the long haul coming from as far as Montreal, Canada, and Germany.

Kita’s Celebration of Life BBQ took place at William Land Park and everyone was welcome. The bittersweet event set social media ablaze and it didn’t take long for fellow friends, family and local clubs to pack the park. In attendance were members from a variety of clubs including Family First, Fear None and Lay-M-Low and Impalas. As each club rolled in, one could easily spot black ribbons attached to their plaques and it was done out of respect for a fallen legend. Throughout the day, USO members sat around the BBQ sharing their favorite stories about Kita and it became evident why he was so loved. This truly was a celebration of his life, and in the end, Kita’s final wish was granted.

By day’s end, USO members got together to do a mob walk around the park and as they made their rounds, they made sure to thank everyone for coming out to celebrate the life of a legend and a fellow rider who will never be forgotten for his contributions.

This feature is dedicated to the everlasting memory of Kita S. Lealao 07/31/1958 – 02/08/2020.