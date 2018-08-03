This summer the Individuals Car Club (Tulsa Chapter) brought the heat as they celebrated their 20th anniversary. It all went down on Father’s Day weekend and the special event was a three-day extravaganza.

It all started on Friday with a meet and greet and picked right back up on Saturday night as the group partied till the wee hours of the morning. A few hours later, the crew woke up early Sunday morning to continue their festivities at a picnic they hosted at the River West Festival Park. With hundreds of lowriders and the aroma of food clouding the air, it was incredible to see so many beautifully built cars, but of equal compare was the peaceful ambiance provided by the Arkansas River that runs down the side of the park.

But this was the reward for surviving a late night of partying and 20 years of excellence. Earlier that morning, the group converged to the park and it only took a few hours to reach full capacity. Multiple chapters from Individuals came out to support, including St. Louis, Texas, and Los Angeles, and by 2 p.m. the hop kicked off with $4,000 in prize money and five classes. As the hours flew by, the camp started packing by 5 p.m., thus ending an incredible weekend of celebration and camaraderie.

In closing we’d like to congratulate the Tulsa chapter on their anniversary and we definitely can’t thank them enough for their invitation and fine hospitality.