When you think about Chicago, famous stuffed pizza or their never-give-up sports teams come to mind. However, for the ninth straight year, Independent Car Club has organized a lowrider show that only seems to get more popular each year. What once began in the parking lot of a small sports bar with 100 cars has turned into the largest show in Chicago. The Independent club had to change locations for the 2018 show after outgrowing their last show grounds, so they chose The Odyssey Sweet Spot in Tinley Park right outside of Chicago. The parking lot handled all 400-plus lowrider cars, trucks, and bikes with ease where families were also able to enjoy a waterpark.

Independent wishes to thank models Heather Moss, Misty the Model, Bella, Mango Kush, Kim Thornton, and Jamile De Campos who came out to take pictures with the vehicles. Special thanks go to sponsors Rays Auto, JJS Detailing LLC, Kustom Towing, and Summit Auto Repair for their support. Chuck and the WEGO tour crew were brought in for judging and Kyle Redus, Mario Morales, Steve Santamaria, and CJ also lent a helping hand to make the ninth annual show a huge success. With vehicles traveling from Michigan, Kentucky, Indiana, Minnesota, Tennessee, Missouri, Kansas, and even Texas, the Independent 10th Annual Car & Bike Show plans to be even larger.