While it seems Highclass car club has been on one big never ending party, the official celebration for their 40th anniversary would take place in Los Angeles at the Chester Washington Golf Course event center. If you’ve been around Highclass or seen them cruising the streets then you know whenever they do something they do it BIG, and this celebratory evening was no different. Members came from far and wide to celebrate. Chapters were representing all the way from San Fernando, Colorado to Texas and all the way from Japan. With dinner out of the way, the “Banda” which follows this club everywhere they go, would set the theme for the rest of the night. While members shared tales about the club, president Luis “Speedy” Rodriguez took the role of master of ceremonies as he handed out awards for his outstanding members. Heartfelt speeches would be delivered, reminding each member of the club’s colorful 40-year history. More importantly, its when talking about the future that the club really gets excited. The club keeps growing at an unprecedented rate with chapters recently established in Sydney, Australia the future for this club has never looked brighter.