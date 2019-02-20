The G-body renaissance continues with the eagerly awaited G-Body Fest car show. For this year’s event, its promoters had to move locations in order to accommodate the overwhelming number of entries. The Hooters, in Riverside, California, served as the perfect stage for all these midsize, rear-wheel-drive rolling pieces of art.

This warm, sunny day was a candy paintjob dream come true. The candy flake danced while its pearl counterpart glistened on some of the industry’s top builds. Vehicles like Rollerz Only’s cover car “Rumors,” along with two fully displayed vehicles for Highclass, were the main attraction. While clubs like Groupe, Members Only, Together, and Family Price were out in full force, the hopping action quickly stole the show. Attendees cheered as each car continued to hit that back bumper.

Vendor row offered something for every spectator. G-Body Wear Gear offered their iconic designs. The Queen of Hearts brought her ’70s-inspired lowrider girl tees, while Lux Detail offered their state-of-the-art detailing products. Just as the G-body movement continues to grow, so does this yearly event. This event is proof that this once-undesirable counterpart can now stand toe to toe to its fullsize counterpart. Attendees can’t wait to see what they have in store at the next event. No matter what it is, rest assured we’ll be there to capture every minute of it.