Antonio Pelayo has had a strong influence in the Los Angeles art scene as an artist and curator of multiple art galleries including El Velorio. This year, El Velorio celebrated its 10th anniversary. The event is more than just an art show as it features a fashion show, concert and this year an all Hearse car show. Like always our focus was on the Day of the Dead themed art show that featured over 200 artists. The artists were given wooden cutouts of crosses as their canvases. They were asked to go along with the Day of the Dead themed but had free range in creativity and they didn’t disappoint. Incredible art was filled from wall to wall at the Boathouse Gallery building.