Just one week shy of the much-anticipated Denver Super Show, we were treated to a sneak peak of what was in store for us at this year’s event. The city of Denver came out in full force to show us what lowriding in the Mile High City is all about. This weekly cruise night, hosted by Highclass car club began by meeting up in the parking lot of the world-famous Mile High Football Stadium, which is coincidently where the-soon-to-be Las Vegas Raiders play once a year. There, a variety of lowriders slowly began to assemble. Clubs such as Out of Control, Mile High Rider, Compas, Viejitos, Juaritoz Finest and One Love car club came out to represent their town. As the crowd grew bigger, so did their restlessness and suddenly as if moving as one cohesive unit, this small army of lowriders began to slowly work their way towards Denver’s downtown. The lowrider invasion grabbed natives and tourists by surprise, but as quickly as it took them to pull out their cell phones to capture the 3-wheelin’ and hopping action, the cars seemed to disappear amongst the towering skyscrapers. Just when you thought it was over, the city’s labyrinth of one-way streets revealed precession after precession of classic Impalas, bombs, G-bodies and even a mini truck or two. The immense assortment of custom cars is a direct reflection of how diverse the lowrider community is in this urban metropolis. The exhibition would eventually make its way back to the stadium parking lot where the attendees began comparing their own versions of what had just occurred only to begin the process all over again. This scene would ultimately play out several times throughout the evening much as it does in many cities throughout the country. Just a different town with the same results. While the street names may be different, the art of lowriding is the same no matter where you find yourself.