With car show season already in full swing in New Mexico, what could be a better way to spend a Sunday afternoon than with a picnic to surround yourself with family, friends, and some sweet rides, and not have the pressure of someone judging your ride. Planning an outdoor event in New Mexico can be very difficult because spring weather is very unpredictable; the day before this event there were 40-mph winds. On April 15 Mother Nature must of wanted to see some cool cars too because with clear skies and mid 70-degree temps, you could not have asked for a better day to have a picnic. Lowriders, Euros, and classic cars started filing in as early as 4:30 a.m. at USS Bullhead Park to make sure they got a good spot. There were clubs from all over the state cruising in to check it out.

Drifters, Dukes, Prestigious, Rollerz Only, and Viejitos, to name a few, brought out some of their finest rides to this inaugural event. By 11 a.m. the place was packed, the grills were sizzling, and music from DJ Kevo (Kevin Marquez) filled the air. Families were eating good food, playing games, and just having a great time. It was great seeing everyone come together and have a relaxing Sunday afternoon.

Special thanks to Lorenzo (House) Otero for helping get this together. If this is the first of an annual event, we really want to see what this picnic brings next year. So, if you’re in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in mid April next year, make sure you go check it out.