With the nickname “Cadillac Mike,” it’s pretty obvious that Mike Lopez loves Cadillacs. Mesmerized by the big body styles of ’90s Cadillacs, Mike saw Cadillacs as the top of the car food chain, believing that “you know you made it if you own a Cadillac.”

This love of Cadillacs would have a profound effect on Mike, leading him to start a business selling Cadillac parts and accessories under the name Cadillac Connect and founding his own Cadillac-centric car show, Cadillac Fest, an event where he and other Caddy fans come together and celebrate their appreciation for the Cadillac brand in a judgment-free environment.

Recently Cadillac Fest celebrated its 8th annual show, and even with Summer temperatures reaching triple digits that didn’t stop Mike and other Cadillac fans from coming out and showing their love and support for Caddies by filling the Frank & Son Collectible Show parking lot in City of Industry with some of the coolest Cadillacs around, including representatives from clubs like Lifestyle, Cadillac Kings, Connected, Family Wayz, Eloquence, Our Style, Exclusives Only, and Majestics.

Despite the show being forced to close early due to the heat, Cadillac Fest 8 was still a big success. Mike would like to thank those who came out that day as well as those who helped make Cadillac Fest grow over the years.