Even with a local downpour, the 2020 Arizona Lowrider Supershow, held at the State Farm Cardinals Stadium did what it always does, and brought out the very best. As expected, the show boasted hundreds of the best lowriders both local and from all around the surrounding states, with representation from car clubs such as Majestics, Goodtimes, Streetwise, High Class, Lifestyle and Elite, to name just a few. Show sponsors Krazy Kutting and Hoppos had a full display of their latest offerings while Luxor Wire Wheels and Lowrider Clothing offered an array of items for those looking to get fresh.

As expected, the “Hop Off” created a high-intensity vibe with the usual suspects on board. From Individuals C.C. to Streetwise C.C., the crowd that amassed would have usually caused a panic (and lack of sight), but thanks to a live feed from the Jumbotron, everyone had equal opportunity to get in on the ground-pounding, hydraulic fluid leaking action.

Take a quick step back to the last 2 AZ Super Shows:

2018 AZ Super Show coverage

2019 AZ Super Show coverage

In spite of the rain, there were quite a few show cars on display outside the stadium. The dedication of clubs like Goodtimes and Showtime gave us all something to enjoy and let me tell you, there was nothing more refreshing than the brisk, post-rain air and seeing these custom creations proudly on display. In addition, vendors such as Steady Clothing and Gunthers held tight through the weather offering outdoor spectators a chance to catch up on new releases and products.

Closing the show were plenty of live performances that provided the perfect mix of auditory and visual stimulation. Since its inception, the Lowrider Arizona Super Show continues to bring together car clubs and lowrider enthusiasts from around the globe to continue making this a “can’t miss” show.