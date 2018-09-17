Last year as we made preparations for our Las Vegas Super Show, we were informed that Cashman Field will be closing its door at the end of the year and we would have to look for a new venue. We have been hosting our show in Las Vegas since 1998 and for the first time we thought of venues outside of it. We pondered different cities but in the end, we felt that the glitz and glam of Sin City has been the perfect city to host it. A lot of us have created our own tradition during Super Show weekend. For me, it’s been hitting Fremont street on Friday night and getting wasted with friends from across the country. Others of you love hitting the hops, Tacos El Gordo and the strip. So, decided to look into venues in Vegas. After some research, we found out that an all indoor location at the Convention Center south hall would be possible.

An all indoor Las Vegas Super Show is something that everyone wanted and we would finally have it. The only adjustments that we had to make to make this happen was to slightly raising the registration fee and move our October date to September to accommodate SEMA’s schedule. The new venue proved to bring new issues with staging, moving in and putting up with the heat. So I’d like to thank everyone that showed us patience and that keep supporting us.