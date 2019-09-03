Colorado Springs, Colorado is known for quite a few things; beautiful mountains and erratic weather. At any moment you can see snowcaps on some of Pikes Peak, the largest mountain visible from anywhere near the Springs. When City Wide club president Chris Kaufman decided to hold a car show eight years ago in the large city, the goal was to bring the lowrider culture together for a day in the sun and/or snow to enjoy the company and family friendly environment together. Of course, back at the first show City Wide only had a handful of vehicles show up but over the course of eight years it has become one of the largest lowrider events in Colorado.

Leading up to the summer show, just days before the erratic weather came into play with golf ball size hail hitting the city followed by 34-degree weather just teetering on snow. The Saturday of the show, the skies parted and the weather got to the high 80’s. The show, held at the Citadel Mall had music for everyone all day as well as a vender row for everyone’s shopping needs including food and beverages. Close to two hundred vehicles in all, lined the entire parking lot for a jampacked show. Sponsers for the event were Springs Automotive Group, A&H Mechanical, AutoTech Plaza, Mr. G’s Tire Shop, LuaHee Group, Abstract Illusions and Ink Gallery as well as others. Taylor and Kenzie Kout created and built custom homemade trophies for the top of each class. Chris wishes to thank everyone that came out to enjoy the show and thank his entire club City Wide and staff for their hard work and dedication making the 8th Annual show a huge success.