The Little Lowriders Show was created to answer questions about the future of our community. More specifically, who’s going to build the next Gypsy Rose, the next Aladdin or the next El Rey? Who will be the ones that carry on our culture and our passion for this art form we call Lowriding? Now in its 4th year, this event is held for kids of all ages to showcase they’re tiny creations.

From pedal cars and lowrider bikes, to model cars and strollers, an entire street in the heart of downtown Phoenix was shut down in order to accommodate this year’s event. We can all agree that lowriding is a family sport and while these tiny builds typically serve as a means to bond with kids, we need to remember that it is in this environment where we might find the next Mario Gomez, Efrain “Bugs” Gonzalez, or even the next OG Abel.

More Custom Lowrider Pedal Car & Bike Features:

’50s-era pedal car

Custom lowrider trike

The seemingly perfect Phoenix afternoon made for one of the best shows of the year so far. Local clubs such as Slow Lane, Old School and Intimidations brought out the latest creations their little ones have been working on during the winter. Countless other clubs included Jesus is King, Rollers Only, and Majesti, just to name a few. Even Working Class Cultura put together a show-stopping display for their son, Hollywood’s recently featured Lowrider bike.

Curtis Grant’s custom Blue Regal of New Visions C.C. was brought in to cruise up and down the street, hop and 3-wheel, giving the kids a show that added to a day filled with nonstop action. “We wanted to give the kids a stage of their own,” says Alex of AZ Events. “This is where they begin to learn what it takes to become a Lowrider,” added Eddie of Marinate Customs.

One thing is for sure, this free annual event will continue to grow and more importantly, will continue to influence the next generation of builders, painters, and fabricators. Here’s to the next generation of Lowriders!