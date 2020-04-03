The Great Las Vegas Taco Festival is what dreams are made of. This annual, community-based event features the best locally sourced restaurants, food trucks, margarita bars and live entertainment, and it’s all highlighted by a showcase of lowriders and action-packed hop contest!

We were blessed to have celebrated their 4th year anniversary as they took over the D?a de los Muertos weekend. With a collection of Day of the Dead altars, vendors, and the area’s best Mexican cuisine, a definite crowd favorite was the 911 Taco Bar. The three day festival showcased live entertainment from multiple mariachi, Selena and Santana cover bands. The crown jewel of The Great Las Vegas Taco Festival included dazzling displays of lowriders organized by Fatboys Hydraulics and 360 Carshow.

With over 8,000 taco-loving attendees, the event was a feast for the senses and it was all brought to you by Project Taco – the events company responsible for creating impactful experiences which spread cultural awareness. So don’t miss out on their next event which goes down October 24, 2020, and be sure to visit them online at http://thegreatlasvegastacofestival.com