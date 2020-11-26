The annual Lowrider Tejano Super Show continued its legacy by producing the 49th annual lowrider car show in Odessa, Texas. This past weekend felt just like a holiday as were finally able to attend a lowrider car show. The tradition and the show must go on, and it did with the arrival of cars and clubs from New Mexico, Arizona and California, who came in support of the cars and clubs representing Texas. Bombs, classics, customs, motorcycles, trucks and qualifiers were on display in the various halls of the Ector County Coliseum.

It was a two day move-in and at noon Sunday, the gates opened up to the faithful crowd of lowrider fans. Masked up and social distanced, you could still see the smiles all around as everyone enjoyed the cars on display, music in the background, a one of a kind hopping contest and Texas style cooking.

Nothing stood out more than the pride that everyone in attendance showed by being there to support and continue this show’s long standing tradition. A few hundred cars and a few thousand lowrider fans made it out to this small county from Texas, but they represented the entire lowrider nation that couldn’t be there.

Take a look back at last year’s Super Show as well as rewinding to almost a decade ago:

It was good to hear everyone there having conversations about cars, paint and interiors again, even though the voices were muffled because of the required masks. Everyone stayed safe as they were able to once again enjoy their favorite pastime and helped keep the show moving on like the tradition that it is. Let’s all pray that when the 50th anniversary Tejano Super Show comes along next year, that hugs will replace elbow taps and fist pumps. Happy Thanksgiving everybody and God Bless those Lowriders!