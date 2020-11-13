The Texas Tradition lives on as the 49th Annual Tejano Super Show opens its doors once again at the Ector County Coliseum, Sunday, Nov. 22nd. Eight halls of classic and custom lowriders, trucks, bombs and motorcycles will be on display inside as well as surrounding Odessa’s historic coliseum. Come out and experience the culture, style and hospitality of Texas as you’ll also be entertained by live music, vendor booths, a Texas “Death Match” hopping contest and of course, one and only Texas style cooking!

As always, there will be all kinds of car clubs representing big Texas, California and Arizona and as usual, the Lowrider staff of judges will have their hands full with hundreds of show cars and a few of them trying to breakout and qualify for this year’s 2021 tour and schedule of shows.

Lowrider exhibits will showcase the art of custom paint, engraving, murals and exotic interiors and it’s not too late to register your ride, either. Move in is Friday and Saturday and the Super Show will kick off at 12pm and run until 5pm when the trophy presentation begins. The traditional Tejano Super Show lives on and has done so for almost five decades, so come out and be a part of the history and culture of lowriding – Texas style!

For more Information on Tickets, Car Registration and Vendor booth spaces, cruise on over to – tejanosupershow.com or – tejano@sbcglobal.net See you there!