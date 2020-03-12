The 2019 Latino Arts Festival is an extension of the Latino Arts Foundation, both of which were founded by Deanna Muñoz. As a Latina that has supported the arts all her life, her foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering the artistic passion of Kansas City’s creative sector while The Latino Arts Festival is a cultural art extravaganza spearheaded by El Centro, Inc, along with 1 of a Kind Paint & Body.

For its third annual event, the Festival featured artists of all ages, as well as live music, vendors and close to 100 lowriders on full display. It was an honor to be in attendance as the festival provides Latino artists a hub to share their works—an option not typically afforded to them. It’s a free event that offers a priceless experience, and with over 10k spectators, it’s become a yearly event that should be on everyone’s bucket list. For more information, log on to www.LatinoArtsFoundationKC.com.

