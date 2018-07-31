Even higher than Denver at one mile above sea level, Colorado Springs, Colorado was originally named Fountain Colony until it was later rebranded as Colorado Springs. Back in 2007, Chris Kaufman and Rich Reader started a CityWide chapter in the Springs and shortly after started small “show and shines” type car shows in the area. Each year had to be relocated to a larger facility to hold the amount of vehicles that would arrive. After the 2016 show Jill and Sherri from Citadel Mall approached Chris to hold their show at the mall. Now in its second year at the mall, CityWide Car Club Car Show is gaining momentum.

With the largest showing yet at close to 150 vehicle registrations, CityWide nearly doubled the year before making their show one of the largest gatherings in Colorado Springs. The sponsors include STM Auto, Mi Gente, Salazar Lawncare, Trendy’s, Abstract Illusions, CrazyBeautiful Hair Studio, Ink Gallery, Legends Barbershop, Exquisite Auto Body, Kat Autoglass, Bestway Disposal, EAS, Townsend Group, Essential Oils, State Farm Insurance, Cherry Pit, Smallcakes, Animal ER Care LLC, C&A Trophies, AutoTech Plaza, Auto Installs and Southern Co Mobile Blasting.

The key to successful car shows is great support from participants as well as a great team. “Putting on a show is not an easy task,” Chris tells LRM, “but it’s gratifying when you see all the lowriders lining up that morning.” Chris and his hard working CityWide staff wish to thank everyone for their continued support and dedication to the Lowrider culture in Colorado. What started as a small twenty-car show in a parking lot that was designed to have kids show off their bicycles, has grown to one of the most anticipated events in the large city.