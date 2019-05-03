Back in 2008, show promoter Zach Wilson chose to hold a lowrider hangout in the ghost town of the West Bottoms in Kansas City, Missouri. The area was desolate and filled with abandoned buildings and construction sites. He invited all his lowrider friends in the area to come out and enjoy food and music on the long, empty street. The overwhelming turnout was all that Wilson needed to realize he had something special here. The following year he had trophies made and turned it into more than a hangout. The year after he added a hop contest and brought in music. As time went by Wilson turned this relatively modest hangout into the most anticipated event in Kansas City.

2018 had some new surprises with Phantastics, a local band, on stage playing music throughout the day while DJ-Joc Max, a Kansas City legend, was there spinning records for the attendees. A marching band performance from the Marching Cobras gave everyone a treat with Wild Wild West donating $500 to their foundation. The hop contest rose to new heights with Brandon Down from IV Life hitting 40 inches in the single-pump class and Dan Down from IV Life hitting 90 inches in the double-pump class, each earning $500 in cash.

Best of Show award was given to Jacob Birdsong with his 1966 Impala and Best Old School went to Monica Chacon with her 1948 Stylemaster. Best Original was awarded to Giovanni Aroni with his 1960 Impala, Best Impala was given to Sergio Guillermo for his 1963 Impala, and the Best Truck award was given to Tyson Rayl with his lowrider-inspired Chevy pickup. The sponsors for Wild Wild West for 2018 were Union Press, Twin Cities Customs, Stockyards Brewery, Touring Taps, Top Flight Bounce House, Belfonte Ice Cream, KC Autoworx, and food by Taco Men.

Wilson wishes to thank the hard-working men and women who came together to help put on the best show in Kansas City, as well as all the spectators and participants who came to enjoy a day of fun. “It’s absolutely rewarding to be able to introduce people to the lowrider culture,” Wilson tells LR. “From the older people who just happen to be shopping in the neighborhood to the enthusiast who drives here from across three other states to enjoy the show.” Wild Wild West Showdown is gaining momentum and will be tops in the Bottoms.