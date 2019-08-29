Southwest Promotionz has hosted the Summer Heat Car Show and Music Festival for 3 years now and the show continues to grow year after year. This year’s show brought out over 200 entrants to the Old Santa Fe Downs horse track. The Music festival showcases many local artists like Northern New Mexico’s own Cuarenta Y Cinco and the Carlos Santana tribute band Smooth T, Black Pearl Band and Divino to name a few. The show loves to showcase New Mexico talent, from cars to music. The show helps raise money for the scholarship program at the University of New Mexico.