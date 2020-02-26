A look back at previous WHSF Milwaukee fiestas:

Mexican Fiesta 2017

Mexican Fiesta 2018

The 2019 Mexican Fiesta brought the sounds, culture and taste of Mexico to Milwaukee’s lakefront. It was three days of fun, food, Mariachi and fiesta for everyone, but Mexican Fiesta is more than just a celebration. It’s an affirmation of the belief that our community is alive with promise. Knowing that education is the key to the future, the Fiesta offers scholarships to help open the gateway to young Hispanic men and women taking their rightful place in society.

It all started in 1973, when a south side street was closed to traffic in order to celebrate Mexican Independence Day. It was the first time that there was the excitement of a neighborhood street fair, a sense that it was time for this thriving community to show itself and others the extraordinary beauty of a culture rich in diversity. The possibilities were endless! Music! Dance! Tradition! Lowriders! That day, a colorful pageant was born, and has now become a tradition spanning 40 years.

Milwaukee Lowrider show promoter Mario Reyes, his wife Veronica and their hardworking crew put on one of the best lowrider shows in the Midwest at the Summerfest grounds during Mexican Fiesta. The Fiesta was also home to the Hot Wheelz 2019 Car and Truck show for the 22nd straight year. With 300 vehicles in attendance, this has become the largest show in Wisconsin.

The revenue from the event will go directly to the foundation which provides scholarships to Hispanic students. Be sure to attend this year’s event as it’s a great celebration of the Mexican culture; and in addition to the fun, it’s a great way to give back to the future generation of leaders in our country.

For more information on the 2020 celebration, please visit https://www.mexicanfiesta.org/mexican-fiesta/