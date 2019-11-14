Lincoln Park “El Paso’s Chicano Park” celebrated the 15th Annual Lincoln Park Day on Sept.22nd, 2019. This year’s event “La Quince” was highlighted by the unveiling of the latest Mural featuring Frida Kahlo by Gabriel S. Gaytan and Angel Ortiz two of the best known Chicano artist in El Chuco . Along with the Chicano art exhibits, Music and Dance entertainment the park was filled to capacity with Lowriders and Car Clubs enjoying the afternoon till the sun went down.

On behalf of the Lincoln Park Conservation Committee, Latin Pride CC, Gaytan Art Works and Angel Ortiz Arte we would like to Thank everyone that participated and attended the 15th Annual Lincoln Park Day event. Shout out to Exito Band, Ballet Folklorico’s Paso del Norte—Churuhui—Aztlan Dance Studio, Familias Unidas Pachucos, Danza Azteca Omecoatl, DJ Loco Code 3 Productions, DJ Leo Rivera Reflections Mobile Disco and to Elvira Castaneda and the over 150 Matachines. A special thanks to Lowrider Magazine for making Lincoln Park Day the final stop for their Meat Up Tour again this year. And last but not least to the over 200 Lowriders from Car Clubs and solo riders from all over the Southwest that make Lincoln Park Day El Chuco’s premiere cultural event and the most anticipated Lowrider car show in the region. We dedicate this year’s event to the 22 people killed in El Paso’s recent mass shooting. #ELPASOSTRONG #ELCHUCOFUERTE