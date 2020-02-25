To say we’ve witnessed a cultural growth in San Diego’s burgeoning Barrio Logan would be an understatement. The community has experienced exponential growth and for the past few years, there has been a stampede of small businesses and community events which have attracted visitors from near and far. Understandably, to read about this transformation is nothing compared to experiencing it first-hand. Attending Barrio Logan’s 3rd Annual Summer Festival, it all became crystal clear as to why this event has grown so much in popularity and become a hometown classic.

La Vuelta, the region’s 2019 Summer Festival, featured a photography and art show and live music performances which included sets by Los Dinámicos del Norte and homegrown Afro-Chicano rapper, Choosey. Additional acts included Ballet Folklorico Libertad as well as a host of others. Additional highlights included the highly-anticipated Miss La Vuelta Pin-up Pageant, in which crowd-favorite, Miss Letty Lou was crowned.

Staying true to its lowrider roots, the Summer Festival showcased 300+ cars spread across three blocks. The streets were filled with attendees who were treated to a smorgasbord of lowriders, food trucks and over 80 vendor booths. Quickly becoming a cultural Mecca in San Diego, the Logan Avenue Consortium has done well to organize and execute this festival as a tribute to their historic community, while honoring their culture, art, music and tradition.