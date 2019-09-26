The White Center Jubilee Days has been happening for almost a century now. Every year the community looks forward to this summer festival as it provides excitement and fun for the entire family with its carnival, street fair, parade, and of course, the car show. In the past, the car show part of the event was a small portion compared to the entire event but has drastically grown in the past couple of years, largely thanks to the members of Eazy Duz It and its supporters. Jubilee Days has provided an extra block for the car show portion of the event and it seems the show might outgrow that in the near future as this year’s show had well over 200 cars and thousands of spectators. With the extra black they received, the club was able to host their King of the Block event in the same premises. This is something they weren’t able to do in the past. As the show grows, we will be there to keep documenting it.