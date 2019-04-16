Additional photos courtesy of Hot Wheels

If your obsessions with cars began as a child chances are you had a sizeable collection of Hot Wheels scattered throughout your room. It’s no secret the Hot Wheels brand is globally recognized, and in case you weren’t aware, the infatuation with these highly detailed, micro-sized dream cars has only gained momentum over the years.

Last year, the brand celebrated its 50th anniversary by creating the inaugural Hot Wheels Legends Tour. This year, we’re tagging along with the tour. We kicked things off in Miami with our sights set on 17 other cities across the country.

Hot Wheels fans and car enthusiasts from Miami and surrounding regions swarmed the Pembroke Pines Walmart parking lot for the first stop of the tour. Historic life-sized Hot Wheels cars were on display for everyone to enjoy. Kids were treated to various games, a pit stop challenge took place, and the Hot Wheels vending truck was on deck giving attendees a chance to score some precious metals with some of the icon’s exclusive collectibles.

Around 300 custom and collector cars were judged by a panel of Hot Wheels designers and automotive influencers, which included Richard Rawlings (Gas Monkey Garage), Elo (Miami Supercar Rooms), and Sam Morris from Gooichi Motors (aka PistachioFD). The judges were looking for cars that exhibited creativity, authenticity, and garage spirit. Among the cars on display were a 1992 Daihatsu Hijet dubbed “Little Snokyo,” Volkswagen Buses and Beetles, and a rat rod-inspired Lamborghini Espada.

The beautiful Miami weather and enthusiastic crowd proved to be the perfect backdrop to the big announcement everyone had been waiting for. With just one winning vehicle selected from each stop of the tour, the very first of 2019 would be Jose Lugo’s 1947 Willys Jeep.

One finalist from each stop will join Hot Wheels at SEMA 2019 in Las Vegas where one lucky finalist will have their custom vehicle transformed into an official Hot Wheels die-cast.

For upcoming tour stops and general information about the Hot Wheels Legends Tour, visit hotwheels.mattel.com.