The 2019 Hot Wheels Legend Tour came to Dallas this August in search of the next ride finalist that will be competing to be immortalized as a 1/64 die cast replica. This was the twelfth stop in an eighteen stop tour across the county. One finalist from each of the 18 cities will join Hot Wheels at the 2019 SEMA show, where one ride will be inducted to the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends and its replica will be sold around the world.

The Dallas tour stop was hosted at the Walmart parking lot in Grand Prairie, TX. Light morning rain did nothing to stop over 350 custom vehicles from showing up in hopes of being the cities finalist. The great thing about a show like this, is the great variety of vehicles in attendance, from lowriders, hot rods, muscle cars, tuners, truck, originals, off road and just about every extreme custom type. Multiple lowriders in attendance that included a red ’63 convertible from Wilkins Photography. Also on display was 2018 Dallas finalist Nestor Shingor Mendoza’s 1984 Datsun Hakotora truck.

Before announcing the Dallas finalist, judge Richard Rawlings introduced four year old Jasper, who was born with down syndrome and has had several heart surgeries. Jasper is a big car fan was able to enjoy the show and have a one on one with Rawlings and got some cool gear from Dickies.

In the end, the judges were in between three cars as a finalist. It was a Chaparral, 1927 Ford Tall T coupe and a 2002 Honda S2000. In the end, the judges went with the S2000 nicknamed Drift2K and owned by Jeff Kurtz as its finalist.