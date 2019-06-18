The Portland Majestics invited us to attend their 10th annual custom car show held at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds. Most of the major car clubs from the Pacific Northwest attend, such as USO, Eazy Duz It, Los Traviesos, Uniques, Caution, Goodtimes, and Showtime. The show featured over 100 rides, food vendors, live music, ending with a hop contest.
