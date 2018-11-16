The SEMA Show is by far the ultimate automotive specialty product trade event in the whole world. It draws the industry’s brightest minds and hottest products to one place, the Las Vegas Convention Center. It takes at least two days and about 10 miles to try and walk through the inside hall aisles and to try and get past the large crowds inside and out of this super-spacious venue. This annual spectacle additionally provides attendees with educational seminars, product demonstrations, special celebrity events, networking opportunities, and of course, hundreds of the best customized, on the edge, concept madness machines on wheels.

It could be said that the real “glamor and glitz” of Las Vegas is during SEMA week, when each major automotive brand showcases a very unique and/or trendsetting ride that is sponsored and displayed amongst their selected booths. From Meguiar’s wax products to MagnaFlow’s exhaust, California Ferraris to Ford Mustangs, lowriders to rock crawlers, hundreds of thousands of domestic and international buyers are entertained beyond their imagination at this weeklong, massive affair.

Though SEMA is a trade-only event and not open to the general public, we were there to cover this spectacular occurrence and bring you inside and up close with some of the most famous automotive aftermarket brand names that you, the car building enthusiasts, are familiar with. Check out the greatest, latest innovative products that are sure to dress up any model of vehicle.

Dakota Digital gauging attraction.

Axalta Coating Systems showcase vehicle “blue” it away.

Chevrolet Performance LS and trans, too.

The Alloway classic Coker Tire Company.

Classic Performance Product and warehouse too.

Dynamic Dynamat Insullation.

EBC Brakes, “It all Stops Here.”

Energy Suspensions.

Flaming River.

House of All Kolors.

The Holley Booth out performed once again.

Original Parts Group Superstore.

Lokar Custom Products.

“I did it” Columns from Ididit.

Optima was fully charged for 2018.

Power Master was all business.

Black bagged Bentley.

GTOhhhhhhhh Wow.