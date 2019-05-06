Mexican Fiesta originally started in 1973 as a celebration of Mexican Independence Day. A south side street in Milwaukee County was closed to traffic to celebrate the Mexican community. It was the first time that there was the excitement of a neighborhood street fair, a sense that it was time for this thriving community to show itself and others the extraordinary beauty of a culture rich in diversity. The possibilities were endless-music, dance, tradition. A colorful pageant was born, and now it has become the most flourishing event in the Midwest. Mexican Fiesta has become a stunning tribute to the vitality of the Hispanic community.

2018 marked the 45th year of Mexican Fiesta in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, which is one of the largest Mexican/Hispanic festivals in the Midwest. Mexican Fiesta encourages individuals from all ethnic backgrounds to share the beauty of Latino history, art, music, food, and the lowrider culture. The three-day event is capped off with the Mexican Fiesta Milwaukee’s Hottest Car and Motorcycle Show, hosted by show promoter Mario Reyes. Classic cars, lowriders, and motorcycles were displayed at the south end of the Summerfest grounds, giving visitors the unique opportunity to view some of the hottest wheels nationwide.

Mexican Fiesta is more than just a celebration, it is a vigorous declaration of community spirit at its best. Education is the key to the future, and through scholarship awards the festival becomes the gateway to young Hispanics taking their rightful place in society by continuing education. Mexican Fiesta is a cultural foundation concentrating on providing education and cultural events for the growing Hispanic community. The festival honors culture, tradition, and family. Mexican Fiesta encourages individuals from all ethnic backgrounds to share in the beauty of Mexico’s rich history, art, music, and food.