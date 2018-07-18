This year the Denver Super Show went down on July 1, marking not only another successful show but also the last stop prior to the grand finale—the Las Vegas Super Show, which will now be an all-indoor show hosted at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Before we get into the details about the Denver Super Show, let me clarify a few misconceptions and rumors that have been floating around.

Here are the facts:

1. You DO NOT need to qualify at any of our shows in order to show your ride at the Las Vegas Super Show. 2. The only ones who NEED to qualify are the heavy hitters who are competing for an “of the Year” title (i.e. “Original of the Year,” “Lowrider of the Year,” Bomb of the Year,” and so on). 3. If you are competing for any other category, you DO NOT NEED TO QUALIFY at a prior show in order to enter your ride into the Las Vegas show.



Now that we’ve got that out of the way, the Denver Super Show was a blast. Packed with the ambiance and flavor you’ve come to expect, competitors showed up strong and NorCal definitely made a scene when they rolled out with a 1942 Chevy and a 1958 Impala convertible that qualified for the sweepstakes. The 1942 is a full radical bomb entitled “Captain America,” and it will be competing for the “Bomb of the Year” title. Chris Roark busted out a 1958 that placed and qualified as a contender for the “Original of the Year” title.

Additional heavyweights at the show included Bobby Garza from Good Times. On display was his 1957 dubbed “Double Trouble,” as well as his 1987 Cutlass called “RM Series.” Even though both of Bobby’s rides were already qualified for the “Lowrider of the Year” title so there was no need for him to show up to the Denver show to qualify, as an avid supporter of the Lowrider brand, he still showed strong and says, “It’s a lot of work to make it out to every Lowrider show, but this is what I love to do.”

With hundreds of cars on full display, there was a little something for everyone but one of the highlights came from the local chapter of High Class Car Club. Only three years old, the club brought out a high-caliber grouping of cars and has rightfully made waves in Colorado. Speaking of new clubs, Techniques just recently opened up a local chapter in Denver and to help celebrate the expansion, members from Los Angeles and Las Vegas come out to support them in solidarity. Of course one couldn’t talk about the show without making mention of Suave Car Club and their colorful trifecta of 1964 Impalas in orange, yellow, and green.

So as we ramp up for the Las Vegas Super Show, we’d like to thank you all for continually supporting the original, longest-lasting show dedicated to lowriding. Without your support the scene would have faded long ago, and without the help of our sponsors none of this would have been possible, so we’d like to extend a thanks to our show sponsors Krazy Kutting, Xtreme Auto Soundz, Mile High Jewelers, and Hoppo’s.

To keep up with all the latest announcements and dates, be sure to visit www.lowridershows.com.