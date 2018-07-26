The 4th of July weekend is one of the most celebrated events in the United States. The holiday is often acknowledged by outdoor picnics and barbecues. It’s typically a holiday where everyone gathers and comes together to enjoy their families and good times. For the Majestics Chicago chapter, they hold their Fourth of July Lowrider Picnic annually at the Miller Meadows Forest Preserve in Cook County, Chicago. “It’s a way to unite all the lowrider and custom car enthusiasts for the purpose of enjoying a full weekend of good food, friends and family.” Majestics President Silver tells LRM, “We welcome anybody.”

Among the clubs in attendance inside the massive park were Viejitos, Socios, Solitos, Those Dudes, Together, Good Times, Low 4 Life, Infamous, Soul Assassinz, Midwest Outlaws, Southside, Chicago All Stars and Young Riders and many others. The Majestics Chicago chapter works extremely hard every year to put together a fun family event for the community, and they wish to thank everyone that came out to enjoy the picnic.