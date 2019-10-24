From die hard sports teams to famous stuffed pizza, Chicago, Illinois is known for many things. Add the dedicated lowrider culture to that long list and you’re celebrating ten strong years with the 10th annual Independent Lowrider show located at Odyssey Fun World in Tinley Park. The Independent show was a successful event in Chicago with over 350 registered vehicles on hand. The hydraulic pit had over a dozen of the region’s best hoppers that competed for belts. Independent show was an enormous success thanks to sponsors Show Time Audio, Hollywood Kustoms, Hi-Lo Hydraulics, Adex Hydraulics, Speak Easy Customs, Jerry Chingas, Blasted Kustom Paint and Graffx. The Independent club wishes to thank everyone that came out for their continued support and dedication to the lowrider movement.