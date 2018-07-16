Let’s take you to downtown Los Angeles, circa the ’30s. The romanticized version Hollywood movies prefer to depict, long before the valley became the “The Valley” and not too long after its agricultural landscape began to be replaced by an elaborate freeway system and miles of asphalt-covered roadways.

Downtown Los Angeles was where every Angelino went to take in a night on the town. The 7-smile stretch of Broadway gave you anything one could ask for. Take in the newest Charlie Chaplin movie at his recently constructed Los Angeles Theatre or perhaps a live show at the Million Dollar Theatre but not before a stop at Clifton’s Cafeteria, whose magical woodland decor was a show on its own.

These days, Los Angeles city council member Jose Huizar is doing his part to bring back a little bit of that golden era. Entering its 10th year, the Bringing Back Broadway event was one for the ages. This all-day FREE event featured an open door to all the historic theatres located on Broadway, each one offering a variety of ’round the clock entertainment, from lives acts like War and the B-52’s to DJs and the anticipated reunion of the Los Apson band. The talk of the show, however, were the dazzling lowrider vehicles on display.

When Huizar decided to add a car show to this event, he knew Los Angeles’ own Lifestyle Car Club would provide the perfect backdrop to this historic evening. While the never-ending line of spectators were greeted with the vibrant paintjobs this legendary car club is know for, the over 80,000 people in attendance had a surplus of additional entertainment options. This magical evening offered a kid area with a seven-story Ferris wheel, local vendors, and what better way to end the night than with fireworks. While the revitalization of this historic corridor is ongoing, we’d like to say thank you Los Angeles for “bringing Broadway back.”