Cadillacs have always had a reputation of being stylish cars. The guys from Lifestyle Car Club have built their reputations on building some of the best looking cars around. So, when Cadillac Fest came around it was only natural that Lifestyle made sure they were representing themselves properly by bringing some of the best Caddys they have to offer.

Louie Serrano’s 1983 Fleetwood Brougham

Nicknamed “Hustle & Flow,” Louis “Louie” Serrano’s 1983 Fleetwood Brougham was originally featured in the pages of LOWRIDER way back in 2006 when it sported a paintjob made up of House of Kolor blues, purples, and lavenders, along with some line work by pinstriper Angelo Maisano. It featured a shaved and molded body, a moonroof, as well as a Euro clip and updated moldings. Today, Louie’s Brougham has been updated with a red flake-based paintjob as well as pinstriping and graphics by Jorge at Serrano Customs.

Eduardo Gonzalez’s 1979 Le Cabriolet

Featured in LOWRIDER in 2015, Eduardo Gonzalez’s Le Cabriolet, “Born to Mack,” features a House of Kolor Cobalt Blue paintjob with shaved keyholes, Fleetwood rockers, and pinstriping by Danny D. Underneath the hood is a stock 425 V-8 and automatic trans. Inside the trunk is a Pro Hopper pump and dump setup, while inside the cab is a suede and leather interior by California Upholstery.

Mike Lopez’s 1983 Fleetwood Brougham

For Mike Lopez, Cadillac Fest 7 was a very special event because this was the event where he debuted his 1983 Fleetwood Brougham. Painted by Philip’s Fine Lines, and featuring an updated and shaved front bumper and an interior by California Upholstery, Mike’s Brougham has been met with overwhelming positive feedback, with many on social media calling it one of the best Caddys at the show.