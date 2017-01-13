Japanese resident Kenji Nakamura has been into cars for almost two decades. His love for cars began in the streets as he used to street race. Since then he went into drag racing to pursue his car customizing in a legitimate way. He then decided to pursue his interpretation of custom lowriding with something that has never been done before.

He, along with his wife, went out looking for a car to fix up. They found this used Infiniti FX that was imported from the States at the first lot they went to and they knew that it was something they wanted to fix up. “These days there are a few of them customized with the ‘Florida Style’ but no one had one here when I got mine. That’s why I wanted to do something different.”

After purchasing the FX he joined Solid Car Club and that’s when his appreciation and love for lowriders really grew. He has traveled to the States multiple times to attend car shows and see the styles of customizing and bring that style back to Japan.

Kenji began by suiciding the back doors. Kurihara Tire Customz in Ishioka did the bodywork and left it ready for Hammar to lay out the paintjob. Hammar used a House of Kolor Wild Cherry Candy paint for the initial paint and added Voodoo Violet Candy and purple flake to add patterns on the body, interior inserts, and wheels. Three different colors were used for the ‘striping and Toru Kimura added a mural of LOWRIDER magazine cover model Jessica Burciaga on the hood. Unodes then came in and engraved the crossmember, brake calipers, door handles, and fender duct. KTC added the ACC air suspension but Kenji is now preparing to take that out and add a hydraulic setup. A set of 26-inch Asantis in Toyo Tires were slapped on.

He is hoping to one day bring his FX to show it in the States but he still has a lot of work he wants to do to it before he does.

2009 Infiniti FX35

Vehicle Nickname

Black Diamond

Owner

Kenji Nakamura

City/State

Hadano, Japan

Club

Solid

Engine

3.5L V-6

Body/Paint

Suicide back doors and House of Kolor Wild Cherry, Voodoo Violet and Purple

Suspension

Currently has ACC air suspension but will soon be replaced by a hydraulic setup

Interior

Leather seats with embroidered headrest and candy painted interior parts

Wheels/Tires

26-inch Asanti with Proxes 4 Toyo Tires