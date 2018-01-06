Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but when that imitation creates a rivalry between husband and wife it makes for a friendly competition that pushes the boundaries. So, when Roxio Lopez of Enid, Oklahoma, saw her husband customizing his truck, it was only right that she get up on the game.

Born in Tepatitlan de Morelos, Mexico, Roxio met and fell in love with her now-husband, Jose. At the time, Jose was living in California and little did she know that the chance meeting would change her life forever.

After a couple of visits to the States, Roxio decided it was time to take things more seriously. Fortunately for her, Jose proposed, they married, and the couple made California their new home. During the honeymoon phase, Jose had a custom Acura that he fixed up and spent almost every weekend detailing. His passion for automobiles started rubbing off on Roxio and as she took part in helping clean the compact car she was infused with his passion. “I could see the love and passion he had for custom vehicles,” Roxio tells LRM. “Before long, I started to adopt that same passion.”

In 2007, Jose and Roxio decided to purchase a Chevy Silverado. At that moment Roxio decided that if Jose got a truck, she wanted an SUV, so they purchased a 2002 Cadillac Escalade. Wanting to add her own twist to her build, Roxio had different plans—and she made her intentions known. “I knew immediately that this Caddy wasn’t going to stay stock. I was going to make my truck just as custom as my husband’s vehicle.”

With a fascination for Louis Vuitton, she once joked that she would own a Louis Vuitton vehicle, but since they didn’t make one she decided to create one of her own. The first order of importance was to get a Louis Vuitton-themed paintjob. From there, Rafael Marquez of Toys Customs added some murals of Roxio throughout the Cadillac as well as The Day of the Dead murals that depicted her Mexican tradition. The next step was enlisting Leo’s Air to install a full air-ride system to bring the Cadillac to the ground at the touch of a button.

Once the paint and suspension was completed, Roxio and Jose made the move from sunny California to Enid, Oklahoma, for a career change, and she started searching for more custom shops to finish her Escalade. She found Alejandro Aguilar at Alex’s Upholstery in Enid to customize her interior. Roxio has a theory of “go big or go home.” Big is how she describes what was done, as a total of 17 TV monitors were added, including a massive 32-inch Emerson TV on an actuator in the trunk. The Louis Vuitton theme carried over into the seats as leather inserts were added and authentic Louis Vuitton material was used to wrap all the pillars and doors.

Roxio and Jose have two sons together, Hedwin and Ian, and she proudly displays their names on each side of her custom Cadillac Escalade. Although Jose has a custom truck that turns heads, Roxio has done her form of imitation, making sure that Jose’s not the only person in that household with some car show hardware.

2002 Cadillac Escalade

Vehicle Nickname

Coffee Crush

Owner

Rocio (Roxio) Lopez

City/State

Enid, OK

Club Affiliation

Swift

Engine

5.3L eight-cylinder, 285hp K&N intake and air filter, 350-amp alternator, Pacesetter long-tube headers, dual Flowmaster exhaust, color-matched pieces

Body/Paint

House of Kolor Root Beer Charcoal, Louis Vuitton ghost patterns, Kandy Orange, airbrush done by Toys Customs in Enid, Oklahoma, pinstripe and leafing done by Wild Bill from Riverside, California, three-piece Tiarra Luxury Grille, custom headlights with Louis Vuitton patterns, chrome plating done by Tony at Tiarra Luxury Grilles in Las Vegas.

Suspension

Full air-ride suspension, two ViAir 480c compressors, Airlift D2500 bags, 5-gallon air tank done by Leo’s Air in Victorville, California

Interior

Gray leather with Louis Vuitton leather inserts, suede headliner, fiberglass, and Louis Vuitton leather on door panels done by Alex Upholstery in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, custom fiberglass center console and speaker box in rear

Sound

JVC KD-AVX11 head unit, Kicker DS6.2 components, two Kicker solo-baric L and 15-inch subwoofers, two Kicker ZX 1000.1w mono amplifier, Kicker ZX 350x4w amplifier, Kinetik HC2400 battery, 32-inch Emerson TV with PlayStation, 16 TV monitors

Wheels/Tires

26×10 Forgiato Autonomo, 305/30/26 Forgiato tires

Shout-Outs

Roxio wishes to thank God first and foremost, then her loving and understanding husband, Jose. They both share the same love and passion for each other and their custom trucks. A special thanks goes to her parents, David and Rosario, as well as her brothers, David, Lupe, Alfonso, and Sergio, and her sister, Luz. Roxio wants to thank Rafael Marquez from Toys Customs, Jesus Murillo at Tox Airbrush, Alejandro Aguilar from Alex’s Upholstery, Leo from Leo’s Air Suspension, Gustavo Julian from Julian’s Custom, and her entire team Swift Car Club.