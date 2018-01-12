1964 Chevrolet C10

The 1964 Impala seems to have become the unofficial sweetheart of lowriding. It’s amassed a cult following and in a weird way it seems like everyone’s either buying one, selling one, or looking to flip one. Even people who aren’t really into them are looking to score on a good deal, and things are no different for Jose Haro, a former owner of several 1964 Impalas.

Throughout the years, Jose has owned his fair share of the boxy coupes, but there was one in particular that was a keeper. He had intentions of doing a full restoration but after finding out a baby was on the way, the Impala project was put on hold. As years passed, so did his interest in completing the car, so he took to the Net to look for something new. After weeks of scouring the Web, he spotted a post for an all-original 1964 Chevy C10 longbed. Up to that point, Jose had never owned a truck, but there was something that caught his attention, so he shot for the moon and contacted the owner. Not knowing what to expect, he asked if they’d be interested in trading for a 1964 Impala and within hours the two struck a deal and he became the new owner of a C10.

The all-original appeal of the truck may have worked for most, but not for Jose. He didn’t want to drive a piece of Americana, he wanted to drive a custom creation that was designed and built to his standards—he wanted a lowrider. So to begin the transformation he slapped on a set of cross lace wire wheels and shipped it off to Jamie Tapia to get some patterns done. While there, Tapia sprayed the roof with candy patterns and extended the motif to include the hood and side trim. Happy with the exterior of the vehicle, the beastly truck was juiced by M&M Hydraulics who installed a double-whammy setup.

The end result is a truck to envy. Sure it’s no 1964 Impala like he had originally planned, but it’s a lean, clean, mean ride that’s already winning over his family. When he originally purchased the truck he thought of it as a temporary project that he’d ultimately flip, but after his son fell in love with it and “suggested that I keep it and use it to transport his trike to shows, I thought it was a great idea; so I kept it,” Jose tells LRM.

1964 Chevrolet C10

Nickname

El Patron

Owner

Jose Haro

City/State

Santa Ana, CA

Club

Decentes

Engine

350 create engine

Body/Paint

Axalta champagne gold with candy pagan gold, Spanish gold and orange in the roof, hood, and side of the truck bed

Suspension

M&M Hydraulics double-whammy with hard lines and four batteries

Interior

Tan leather bench seat

Wheels/Tires

14×7 72-cross lace