Building a lowrider is no easy task, but try building one worthy of gracing the pages of Lowrider magazine and the struggle becomes real—just ask Frank Ochoa. Back in 2010 he had the opportunity to feature his 1953 Chevy alongside his 2004 Harley-Davidson. The car was photographed and featured by the late—and great—Jae Bueno. Since being featured, Mr. Ochoa had the magazine preserved in a plastic sleeve, and it’s a precious moment he will treasure for life.

Frank was proud but he was also motivated to get something else going, and that’s when he jumped on his latest project, a 1958 GMC truck. With no intentions of ever having it featured, he acquired the truck while surfing Craigslist. The truck was for sale in Sacramento. It was running and in decent shape, but since it shared his birth year, he decided to give it a go.

To begin the project, the first order of importance was to get the body cleaned up, but this is where the story gets interesting. He didn’t want to travel too far so he shot over to his neighborhood Maaco—yes … Maaco. After approaching them to do the job, the Maaco staff was hesitant, but after speaking with the owner they changed their mind and took it on.

Eight months later, he got the truck back but this time around he started dealing with engine trouble. To help alleviate the problem, he had Jimenez Bros. drop in a 350 crate engine but it still needed a little hype, so he had Carlos Salas add some engraving while Marcel’s Polishing chromed a few pieces and Mike Lamberson tied it all in with some silver leafing.

With his second build gracing the pages of Lowrider, it’s safe to say that Frank’s got what it takes, so as we sit in anticipation of his third build only time will tell what he’s got in store for us. So, as we wait patiently, let this build be the inspiration you need to complete a ride of your own. We’ll see you out on the streets.

1958 GMC 100

Vehicle Nickname

La Negra

Owner

Frank Ochoa

City/State

Riverside, CA

Club

Bomb Club

Engine

2015 crate GM V-8 350 with Edelbrock intake/carburetor, MSD distributor, Hedman headers, 12-inch Glass Packs, Jegs Performance valve cover/air cleaner cover, and Hi Performance aluminum radiator

Body/Paint

Shaved tailgate chains, side emblems, and radio antenna. Maaco Auto Paint in Riverside did bodywork and laid the Hot Rod Flatz black paint and rainbow mini-flake roof

Suspension

Jimenez Bros. Customs installed the Mustang II frontend, Teds Rod Shop installed the Accuair airbags in the front and back

Interior

ididit tilt steering column with Sharp billet steering wheel, Dolphin gauges, and Toro Upholstery did the interior in gray and black vinyl

Wheels/Tires

15-inch stock wheels with Cadillac Sombrero hubcaps with Coker American Classic Radials