Building a custom car is usually done for a specific purpose. Some do it to bring back childhood memories, others do it as a personal challenge, but every once in a while you’ll run into a build that serves as a commemorative platform to pay homage to a loved one who has died—thus is the case for Lorenzo Dominguez.

The truck you see here was originally purchased in the mid ’90s by Lorenzo’s compadre Chris. With intentions of restoring it to show condition, Chris’ dreams were cut short when he died. Since his passing, his truck was left in a field in Lancaster and 14 years later, Lorenzo decided to buy the truck and complete the build that his friend had started.

Upon getting the truck back to his house, it didn’t take but a day to have it dropped off to his nephew, Rudy, who took care of sandblasting the shell. With the shell stripped down to bare metal, he made sure the body was straight and then painted the truck a satin green with a marsh brown top, while the inside cabin was sprayed down in a rose tan color.

With the truck partially reassembled, Lorenzo loaded up with all-new glass, an airbag setup, and opted for a 235 engine. Additional parts on this pristine project include dual side mounts, electric gas cap, Fulton visor, and fender moldings, just to name a few. Inside, G&J Upholstery wrapped the bench seat in mohair while Precision Chrome Plating straightened, chromed, and polished all the parts. The finishing touches came by way of pinstriping done by Mike Tippets.

After a two-year build, the 1949 Chevrolet 3100 was done. Happy with the end results, the final chapter of this saga came to a close when he gave his truck the moniker “Moments to Remember,” a name that is fitting for the purpose it was built, and we’re positive that his compadre Chris is looking down with pride knowing that his memory and project truck live on.

Vehicle Nickname
Moments to Remember

Owner
Lorenzo Dominguez

City/State
La Puente, CA

Club
Bridgetown Oldies SGV

Engine
235 straight-six, split manifold exhaust, and Rochester carburetor

Body/Paint
Satin green and marsh brown

Suspension
Airbags setup

Interior
Bench seat wrapped in mohair, Banjo steering wheel, and a bunch of accessories

Sound
Pioneer deck and three 6×9-inch Pioneer speakers

Wheels/Tires
16-inch Artilleries with Firestone tires

