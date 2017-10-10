1948 Chevrolet Carryall Suburban

Every city has their primary characteristics. When it comes to California, well let’s say that aside from the celebrity sightings, the great weather, and the potential for earthquakes, the one thing that never fails is traffic. Sitting in traffic becomes a daily ritual, and for one resident of San Jacinto it wound up inspiring him to build one badass Suburban.

One eventful day while waiting to make a righthand turn, an unfamiliar rumble caught his attention. It was a sound that was somewhat foreign to him at the time, and a distinct pitch that could only be emitted by an inline-six with a straight pipe. As he looked around, he was quick to rule out the hybrids and electric cars surrounding him, and there idled a 1951 Suburban. “I’d never seen a car like that before and, to be honest, at the time I didn’t know what kind of car it was,” Guy Graza says. He later spotted the same vehicle parked at a local supermarket and that’s when he pulled over and began doing a walk-around. “At the time I didn’t know what it was, but I just knew that I had to have one,” Guy explains. He had told a friend of his about the vehicle and by chance his friend ended up running into the owner. It turned out the Suburban belonged to a man named Charlie who lived a couple of blocks from Guy, and upon a formal introduction, the two hit it off and quickly became friends.

Looking to get himself a project that drives, Guy asked Charlie if he had any leads on a solid project Suburban that was in running condition. He wanted something that he could fix up little by little and that eventually led him to a guy named Armando from Oxnard. After a brief call, he went to check out the proposed project and while it wasn’t exactly to his likings, he wound up working out a deal and taking it back home.

Two-and-a-half years later, the completed project is one that required plenty of planning and tedious work, but the end result is a stunning piece of rolling art that is as soothing to the eyes as it is to the ear. One simply can’t stare at it long enough. If you ever get caught up in traffic with this Suburban, it’s sure to give you an eyeful of candy that’ll make you appreciate classic Americana. From its imposing size and incredible stance, the mass of rounded edges and smooth lines make this Suburban a treasure to see in person-pictures don’t do it justice at all.

1948 Chevrolet Carryall Suburban

Vehicle Nickname

Carryall

Owner

Ricardo “Guy” Garza

City/State

San Jancinto, CA

Club

Bomb Club SoCal.

Engine

235 with stock engine parts

Body/Paint

Custom mix of PPG greens

Suspension

Mustang II frontend, four-link rear with bags all the way around

Interior

101 Auto Upholstery used brown vinyl for the seats

Sound

Kenwood stereo with six Kenwood mids

Wheels/Tires

15-inch Artillerys with Firestone tires