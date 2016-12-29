Some people take an unorthodox approach to achieve the desired result. For Mitch Bochette, of Lexington, South Carolina, his path to building a stunning Harley-Davidson came from years of evolving trends and tastes. As a kid, Mitch was racing four-wheelers with his friends on the local tracks. When the momentum changed so did Mitch, switching to dirt bikes and learning more about racing on two wheels. He then became more familiar with motorcycles and decided to take the leap into a Victory. He researched how to make it custom but couldn’t find much by way of aftermarket accessories for the new bike.

Mitch began his search for a Harley-Davidson based on their reputation and aftermarket capabilities. He found a man selling a bone-stock 2008 Harley-Davidson Road Glide in Augusta, Georgia. He made the trip down and realized this was the perfect canvas on which to start his vision. Within weeks, Mitch had the entire Harley body torn down and ready for its overhaul. His friend Richard Wright welded a new neck on, and one of his friends at Backyard Baggers added a full custom air ride to the Road Glide.

For years, Mitch had heard about Trey Steele of Trey Steele’s Paint Shack. Steele has transformed hundreds of motorcycles throughout the state, from basic two-wheel machines to works of art. It wasn’t a question that Steele would take the reins on Mitch’s new Harley. The body was removed and the paint master sprayed layers of Kandy patterns and leafing throughout the body. Once the body was back on, Mitch’s friends at Hack Shack wired up the stereo and installed the open belt priority. The last step was giving the bike the upholstery treatment it deserved by bringing it to Butch Watson at High Rollers Motorcycle Seats in Winston Salem.

“I’m not a builder and I don’t own a shop,” Mitch tells LRM. “I’m just a guy who loves to have something different.” It took over the course of a year to bring his Harley to where he wanted it, and he couldn’t have done it without the help of his friends and family. His first Harley came out of the box swinging and is surely going to earn him bragging rights. He wishes to give special thanks to his wife, Cristy, for all her love and support, and his close friends Mo, Eric, Willie, Stephen, Sean, Julius, and especially Trey for his hard work.

2008 Harley-Davidson Road Glide, 105th Anniversary Edition

Vehicle Nickname

Evolution

Owner

Mitch Bochette

City/State

Lexington, SC

Engine

96ci, Arlen Ness air cleaner, Vance & Hines fuel pack, FSD custom 2 to 1, PPM Open Belt Primary

Body/Paint

20 layers of PPG Vibrance Kandy with Prismatic flake, lace patterns, acid drops, ribbon fade, pinstripe and spun silver leaf by Trey Steele’s Paint Shack, chrome plating, Fat Katz 30-inch metal fender, TOL Designs Comp Killa rear ‘bags, HHI drag bars, Camtech overlay fairing, smoothed tank and dash

Suspension

BYB full air ride in the front, Dirty Air full air ride in rear, 98c dual ViAir compressors

Interior

High Rollers diamond-stitch black suede with pink stitching

Sound

iPad mini head unit, Hertz SPL components and horns, Memphis 8-inch subwoofers, three Diamond amplifiers

Wheels/Tires

Mad Wheelz custom true 80-spoke 30-inch wheel, 6-inch HHI piston, Vee 30-inch tire