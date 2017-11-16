Hawaii is a dream vacation spot for anyone looking to relax at the beach, but if you look closely at the island of Oahu you will notice some of the most scenic roads and highways. The H-3 will take you from Honolulu to the windward side of the islands and right through the Ka’olau Mountains. The Kamehameha Highway will take you to the south, east, and north shores of the island with some incredible sights, like the beaches, gorgeous lookouts, and majestic mountains. The best way to be able to take in these beautiful sights is by riding in a two-wheeler. Perhaps that is why motorcycles are so popular on the island. Hawaii has built some the baddest viclas I’ve ever seen and if you don’t believe me, here are a few of them as proof of incredible masterpieces being built out there.