We came across this 2013 Bobber called Quetzalcoatl at the Roadster Show. Quetzalcoatl is a feathered serpent and a primordial god in the Aztec priesthood of learning and knowledge. The motorcycle was fully detailed with Aztec artwork but most notability the feathered serpent it was named after with an airbrushing. The mural of Quetzalcoatl began in the rear fender, continued through the gas tank and finished off with its head being airbrushed on top of the headlight.