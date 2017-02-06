Growing up, Chris Trinidad spent a lot of time in the garage. Aside from the standard household duties, he remembers the countless amount of hours spent with his father restoring his father’s 1957 Bel Air, but even more memorable was his senior year in high school when he was finally allowed to drive it. Since then he’s been hooked for life. Fast-forward to present day and customization is a part of his DNA.

Originally, Chris had the intention of building a C10, but it was too far out of reach since he had just purchased a home. Knowing that he needed to customize something, he factored in what he could work with and that’s when his childhood memories started to kick in. You see, at the age of 7, Chris’ dad bought him a dirt bike, so he was already a natural on two wheels. With that in mind, he priced out Harleys but they were out of range so he began scouring the ‘net for options and that is when he found a 2007 Yamaha Road Star that was right up his alley.

He found the bike at a manageable price, so he bought, brought it home, and immediately started planning his build. He knew right out of the gate that he had to do a majority of the work himself, and his primary concern was staying within budget. “I was a little apprehensive about working on it, since this was going to be my first bike build,” the now proud owner says, but since then his fear has long been replaced with pride and satisfaction.

To help keep costs low, he scoured eBay for many of the parts and he started chipping away at his wish list by slowly replacing and changing things up one piece at a time. During his search, he found that most of the parts he liked were only made for Harley, such as the wheels and saddlebags, but he soon realized that with a little bit of handiwork and creativity he was able to retrofit them to make them work.

After doing everything he could, it was time to send the bike out to Jeff Quigley for the two-tone paintjob. Jeff started off with a silver metalflake before two-toning it with Candy Cobalt Blue. Will Bill then threw in some of his very own touches by adding lime green and lavender ‘striping on the gas tank, side covers, saddlebag lids, and fenders.

Built to look good and stand out in the crowd, it was never his intention to build a show queen. For Chris, he wanted a bike that could be enjoyed with his family, and for him nothing beats time spent on the bike with his daughters cruising around town. It’s what he loves to do, and this Yamaha is his means to accomplish his goals and live his dreams.

2007 Yamaha Road Star

Vehicle Nickname

Cruise Azul

Owner

Chris Trinidad

City/State

Beaumont, CA

Engine

106ci K&N air cleaner and Freedom Performance fishtails

Body/Paint

26-inch front fender, Saddlebag brackets, 4-inch extended saddlebags, Arlen Ness mirrors, Baron Kong handlebars, and Barnett cables and lines. Quigleys Kustom Kolors laid the House of Kolor Candy Cobalt Blue and Orion Silver with flake

Suspension

Tricky Air and Billet air-ride system with air shock

Seat

Corbin Hollywood Solo wrapped in black leather with diamond stitching by Mack

Wheels/Tires

26-inch Ride Wright Fat Daddy wrapped in Metzler ME 888 Marathon tires in the in the front and 16-inch 52-spoke in Michelin Commander in the rear