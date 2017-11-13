The name Jasper is a Persian baby name meaning “treasure.” The name was traditionally assigned to one of the wise men (also known as the three kings) who were said to visited the newborn Jesus. Vilo, the father of Jasper gave him that name because it had a lot of meaning to him, but none of which was previously mentioned here. A mechanic by trade, Vilo named his son after Jasper Engines & Transmissions. As car guys, we can really respect that.

Right before the birth of his son Vilo decided to build him a stroller, and he didn’t have to go far to find one. He bought a complete stroller off of his fellow club member Simon. He then took it apart and sent it off to Steven Cheadle to have it sandblasted. After getting it back, Vilo decided to experiment with the stroller by painting it himself. “I’ve never painted before so this was going to be my first one.” He chose a candy teal to be the main color and felt that purple would complement it nicely. He had club member Keo lay out the tape for the patterns for him and then had Chavo of Arizona stripe it and Simon clear it. The rest of the pieces were shipped to Speedy in Long Beach to have it engraved and chromed.

If you made it to the Vegas Super Show you may of witnessed Jasper riding as Vilo pushed him.

1950s Taylor Tot

Vehicle Nickname

Jasper’s Stroller

Owner

Jasper Southichack

City/State

Des Moines, WA

Club

Eazy Duz It

Body/Paint

House of Kolor candy teal with purple patterns

Interior

Custom seat wrapped in Ciadella