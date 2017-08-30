Any family heritage is filled with traditions and a rich, vivid history. As for these two lucky kiddos, well, their family heritage meant a birthright that led them straight into the world of lowriding. The Felix family, whose history with lowriding goes back several decades, includes some of the most recognized names in the game: Eddie Acosta, a founding member of Traffic Car Club; Richard “Dicky” Acosta, who as a member of Elite Car Club and built the infamous “Blue Angel” trokita; and pinstriping whiz Albert “Big Al.” So when it came to welcoming the latest additions to the family, well, it’s safe to say that Charlotte and Marty Jr. were in good and very creative hands.

Marty Felix, who has already made his way into lowriding folklore, decided to build Marty Ray Felix Jr. a ’40s Taylor Tot stroller. The stroller was covered with a House of Kolor Oriental Blue with Wizard’s Upholstery refurbishing the original diaper bag and shade cover. With the chrome plating completed at Cal Blast, Felix deZigns was brought in to add numerous pinstriping accents to this tiny canvas.

On the flipside, Zack Felix decided to build Charlotte Ann Felix a 1953 Taylor Tot, but would go with a more custom approach. As you might have guessed, Felix deZigns is owned by Zack, so there was no doubt Charlotte’s stroller was going to be a showstopper. The multi-layered paint scheme includes numerous House of Kolor candy combinations as well as Pink and Sunrise pearls. After a couple of tiny modifications, such as a stretched and molded basket, one-piece tray, and a custom-machined and diamond-cut steering handle, the finishing touches were left up to Yolanda’s Plating, who refinished the metalwork. Luis of Wizard’s Upholstery redid the seat in diamond stitching.

Chances are you’ve already seen these two kiddos at one of your local car shows, but for those that haven’t, make sure you go up to them and welcome them into our Lowrider family because in the end they are the next generation of lowriders who will continue to uphold and share a family tradition and lifestyle, which is nothing short of spectacular.

Baby Pimpin

Owner

Marty Ray Felix Jr.

Car Club

Desirable Ones

City

Las Vegas, NV

Vehicle

’40s Taylor Tot

Upholstery

Original diaper bag and shade cover redone at Wizard’s Upholstery

Body/Paint

House of Kolor Candy Blues with highlighting pinstripe and silver leaf by Felix deZigns

Desirable Tot

Owner

Charlotte Ann Felix

Car Club

Desirable Ones

City

Las Vegas, NV

Vehicle

1953 Taylor Tot Stroller

Upholstery

Diamond-stitch seat by Luis in Las Vegas

Body/Paint

Pearl base finished with multi-colored House of Kolor candies and accenting pinstripe outlines